hireEZ's Award-winning Platform Dominates the Market in 2022, Fueled by Helping Companies Meet Hiring Goals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ , the only end-to-end Outbound Recruiting Platform, announced strong 2022 performance and multiple industry accolades for its success in supporting companies through challenging shifts in hiring needs, leading to its emergence as a dominant leader in talent acquisition technology.

Through massive swings in hiring priorities that enterprise organizations faced in 2022, from white hot high-volume staffing early in the year to a sharp focus on retaining business-critical personnel, hireEZ sustained increasing demand and earned numerous awards for its Outbound Recruiting Platform. Following a rebrand and the close of a $26M funding round, the success of the hireEZ platform has been validated by a 26% increase in users year over year.

"We're planning ahead for our customers and are prepared for a highly competitive talent acquisition market as we head into 2023," said hireEZ CEO and co-founder Steven Jiang. "Right now, we're focused on using our strong position to maximize investment in the platform, offering recruiting teams the only solution built to help them proactively find and engage the right talent, at the right time, with the right message, and meet hiring goals as business needs shift."

Ranked by Deloitte as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in 2022, the growth and value of hireEZ have both been substantiated by a number of awards, including:

Gold Award for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology — Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Gold Stevie Award for Best New Product in Talent Management — American Business Awards

Best DEI Enabling Solution — HR Technology Awards

Named finalist for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Solution of the Year — US Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards

CEO and Co-founder Steven Jiang named a Top 100 Talent Acquisition Thought Leader — TA Tech Top 100

As part of its commitment to helping hiring teams succeed in 2023, on Jan. 5, hireEZ launched the Outbound Recruiting Academy to provide recruiters with free educational resources to build core talent acquisition skills. Academy resources include video courses that will cover topics on Sourcing, Engagement, Internal and External Recruitment Analytics, Talent Rediscovery, and Team Collaboration.

About hireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the only Outbound Recruiting Platform with access to over 800 million candidates from more than 45 open-web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities that make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hireezs-award-winning-platform-dominates-the-market-in-2022-fueled-by-helping-companies-meet-hiring-goals-301724059.html

SOURCE hireEZ