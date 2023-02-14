Hireology Ranks 8 on G2's 2023 Best HR Products List

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the only all-in-one recruiting and HR software for decentralized businesses, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing 8 on the best HR products list. Hireology is the highest rated pure-play applicant tracking system.

This latest G2 ranking is not the only milestone Hireology is celebrating in February. Hireology customers processed more than half a million applicants last month alone using the platform, which represents 10% of the total number of active job seekers in the United States. These numbers, in addition to the G2 ranking, establish Hireology as the leader in the all-in-one hiring and HR space — particularly for businesses in skilled labor industries hit hardest by the pandemic like hospitality , healthcare , and retail automotive .

"The companies that made G2's Best Software list are those that truly provide best-in-class customer service, products, and experiences for their customers. And at Hireology we do just that," said Hireology CEO Adam Robinson. "We're helping multi-location, decentralized businesses build their best teams in the toughest labor market we've ever seen, and our customers' results using our technology speak to the value of our platform. We thank our customers for sharing their successful experiences using Hireology with G2."

Hireology has always provided businesses in the key industries mentioned above with the tools needed to attract better quality applicants, reduce time-to-hire, and ultimately improve business outcomes. In the last year, the company has doubled down on its efforts to help employers achieve their hiring goals amidst the continued post-pandemic talent shortage and released more product enhancements than any other calendar year, including:

Automated interview scheduling

Text-to-apply functionality

Enhanced candidate communication via centralized inbox

Integrations with more than 80 payroll and HRIS providers

On-the-go hiring via user-friendly mobile app

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About Hireology

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 10,000 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

