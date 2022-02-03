Hiro Appoints New Executive Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiro , the go-to developer tools company for the builders of the Bitcoin economy, announced executive team transitions at the most senior level of the company. Dr. Muneeb Ali, formerly CEO of Hiro and founder of Stacks, will transition into a new role as Executive Chair of Hiro, while Alex Miller, formerly Chief Operating Officer will become Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Diwaker Gupta, currently Vice President of Technology at Hiro will become Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Ali is additionally taking on a new role as CEO of Trust Machines , a new independent entity working in the Stacks ecosystem that builds valuable Bitcoin applications as well as supports other application teams at early stages. He will continue to work with Hiro closely. These changes go into effect immediately.

"In the past year, Hiro has achieved growth and hit milestones that were beyond even my expectations," said Muneeb Ali, now Executive Chairman of Hiro. "From Bitcoin NFTs to unlocking the potential of Bitcoin's massive market cap through DeFi, the projects that our tools have enabled are actively helping the Bitcoin ecosystem to mature. I'm proud to be handing the day-to-day operations of Hiro to Alex, who has been a major driver behind our progress."

Incoming CEO Alex Miller and CTO Dr. Diwaker Gupta have played essential roles in their time thus far at Hiro. Prior to Hiro, Alex was an executive at Stack Overflow, which recently sold for $1.8B. He has spent his career taking companies from small startups to large businesses, and building frameworks for widespread revenue growth. Since joining Hiro in 2019, Diwaker oversaw the successful launch of the Stacks mainnet and has been leading all of product and engineering for the past year. Before Hiro, Diwaker spent a decade building products and scaling teams in Silicon Valley, most recently at Dropbox.

"My time as COO at Hiro has been amazing, getting to be part of the team making Stacks the largest and fastest growing Web3 project on Bitcoin," said Alex Miller, now CEO of Hiro. "I'm honored to be stepping up as CEO and am thrilled to continue working with this great team to keep building the tools for the developers unlocking the potential of the world's original and most valuable blockchain."

In its first year, Hiro and the Stacks ecosystem celebrated these milestones:

Going from 0 to 400+ million monthly requests for Hiro's API

Over 50,000 Hiro Wallet downloads

downloads More than 2,500 Clarity smart contracts deployed

Dozens of companies launched, including CityCoins, which has raised over $50M for the treasuries of New York City and Miami .

for the treasuries of and . Over 140,000 NFTs minted on Stacks, showing the demand for art inspired by and built for Bitcoiners.

Finally, Hiro customers, including Arkadiko, ALEX, Sigle, Layer, and Moonray, collectively raised over $24 million .

For more details on the first year's growth, go to https://from0to.hiro.so/ .

About Hiro

Hiro, a public-benefit corporation, builds developer tools for Stacks so the world can build applications for Bitcoin. Together with Stacks, Hiro's suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.hiro.so/

Contact:

hiro@dittopr.co

