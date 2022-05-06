HIRU CORPORATION - Building of Fourth Facility

PHOENIX, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation (the "Company" or "HIRU"), would like to announce that it has leased its fourth facility to bottle water ("New Facility").

The New Facility is 51,000 square feet and is located in Glendale, Arizona. It will be able to house up to five (5) new automated water bottling lines (the "Bottling Line") and have enough room to have a finished good storage contained therein. Additionally, there are seven (7) commercial delivery truck loading bays to make ease of delivery to our clients a priority. The Company is currently building out the initial Bottling Line in the New Facility to meet our expected future demand for our co-packed water products. The Company is also moving two of its automated lines to this New Facility as well.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are moving very fast to meet the demand from our current purchase orders and additional purchase orders we expect to receive as our co-packing relationship with our major client continues solidify and mature while still growing quickly quarterly. As we have stated in the past, we expect the demand for our products to grow by double digits each quarter moving forward for the foreseeable future. We expect the first new Bottling Line in the New Facility to be completed by June 20. This New Facility is being built to meet the future negotiated purchase orders that are expected to be received as soon as the New Facility completely built out. We are growing at a fast pace and fully expect each quarters top line revenue moving forward to increase significantly for the next two calendar years."

The ultimate annual capacity of each Bottling Line in the New Facility is 36,000 gallon bottles a day or 1,080,000 gallon bottles a month. Three of the new Bottling Lines in the New Facility are to be reserved for our co-packing contract with the previously announced relationship with a national bottled water retailer. This New Facility will also produce gallon, liter, and half liter water bottles for several new purchase orders from new clients the Company is expected to provide during the third and fourth quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT:

3331 North 35th Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 95107

Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp

SOURCE Hiru Corporation