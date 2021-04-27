Hisense Becomes Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM)

ZURICH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the world-renowned technology company, has entered into a partnership with FIFA to become an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ which will create an exclusive connection between the tournament's worldwide audience in unique and compelling ways.

By joining the roster of Commercial Affiliates for the upcoming tournament, Hisense will be involved in a programme that will range from on-site engagement opportunities to logo visibility across various platforms to global advertising campaigns. The collaboration, which began in 2017, in advance of the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, also includes the opportunity for Hisense to present specially created, video-on-demand programming to its customers using past FIFA World Cup content, delivered through its integrated VIDAA smart TV platform.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Hisense on board as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, and we are delighted to partner with this internationally respected brand, which also has a growing presence in the sports market," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. "FIFA and Hisense are both focused on technology, innovation and giving people the best possible experience. I am confident that this collaboration will support the global objectives of both organisations and contribute to the success of what is sure to be an amazing event next year."

"Continued investment in world-class sporting events represents Hisense's determination to become a global brand," said Jia Shaoqian, the CEO of Hisense Group. "It helps Hisense build stronger relationships with its global consumers and accelerates the company's globalisation process. It also creates a solid foundation for Hisense to compete with the world's most innovative and leading brands in order to also become a premier global brand."

According to research around the event, the sponsorship of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ boosted awareness of Hisense TV in China by 12% and globally by 6%, with strong performances in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Russia, Spain and Japan.

Hisense currently has more than 90,000 employees worldwide, together with 16 industrial parks and 16 research and development centres, which comprise a multinational collaborative research and development system. Its business includes multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information systems and the modern service industry, while its products have been exported to over 160 countries and regions. According to an independent research and consultancy firm, Hisense remains the world's fourth-largest TV maker in terms of unit shipments (per 2020 figures).

The FIFA World Cup is a celebration for global football and an essential opportunity for brands to showcase innovative technological achievements and enhance fans' viewing experience. Hisense drives innovation to provide multiple solutions for the increasingly diverse needs of consumers and to boost industry development.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November until 18 December 2022. For more information on the event, visit FIFA.com.

