Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A0M4X2 / ISIN: CNE100000353

06.03.2026 02:00:03

Hisense showcases record-breaking 116-inch UX TV at iconic winter sports venue


EQS Newswire / 06/03/2026 / 09:00 UTC+8

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has showcased its cutting-edge 116-inch UX TV at the world-leading Planica Nordic Centre in Slovenia.

 

20260305_094258000_iOS

 

Boasting a record-breaking ultra-large screen and exceptional RGB MiniLED local dimming technology, the UX brings the speed and thrill of winter sports into your living room.

 

“The feeling of watching on such a big screen is really unbelievable. It looks so amazing and the colours are great,” said Slovenian ski jump men’s world-record holder Domen Prevc, who landed a history-making jump at Planica in 2025.

 

“Hopefully one day when I have the space for this huge TV, I will definitely buy it,” he added.

 

The winter sports athlete gathered around the giant Hisense screen together with his ski jump teammates to watch themselves in action after a training session.

 

“It's really great what Hisense achieved with this television. Such a good resolution on such a huge screen, it’s crazy. You can really see every detail,” shared fellow Slovenian ski jump team member Anže Lanišek.

 

Unmissable emotions

 

Transporting you into the excitement and drama of winter sports, the UX boasts the highest-level of industry-leading colour precision.

 

The UX uses individual red, green, and blue MiniLEDs instead of single-colour over thousands of dimming zones, to capture those unmissable sporting emotions. Its next-gen display technology achieves colour coverage of up to 95% BT.2020, with peak brightness of 8,000 nits for bolder, richer, more precise colours.

 

“It’s great watching ski jumping on such a big screen, because you can see a lot of details,” highlighted current woman’s world-record holder Nika Prevc.

 

“It looks like we’ll have to make sure to only do good jumps,” said teammate Nika Vodan.

 

For more, please watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YCTLiY4hlQ

 

Maximum immersion

 

Hisense’s commitment to product innovation has seen it break ahead of the pack and become the first in the industry to achieve RGB MiniLED TV mass production.

 

Crafted for maximum immersion, the UX offers real-time optimization of picture, sound, and scenario settings, backed by the 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system.

 

With its vivid sound developed together with the Devialet, the ground-breaking UX sets new standards for captivating home entertainment.

 

END

06/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
