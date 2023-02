Historic Buying Opportunity: Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is getting into artificial intelligence with OpenAI-powered search and office assistants, and the market's reaction was to sell off Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock by nearly 10%. As the theory goes, even if Microsoft peels off just a point or two of market share, it could significantly impact Alphabet's subsidiary Google's profitability. And in theory that makes sense. But even big technological shifts take time, and it isn't as if Google will take this challenge without a fight. The market's reaction to an AI-powered Microsoft is actually a great buying opportunity for Alphabet stock. It's hard to argue against the case for Google being one of the best businesses ever. A vast majority of Alphabet's revenue and profit come from the search engine, and the tentacles of search extend to Android, Gmail, and even YouTube. Continue reading