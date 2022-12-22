Historic Buying Opportunity? Why 2023 Could Be a Great Time to Buy Alphabet Shares

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2021, the air got taken out of the small-cap, software, meme stock, and electric vehicle bubbles. In 2022, that pain has finally come to mega-cap technology giants like Apple and Amazon. All five of what are considered the big tech companies are losing to the S&P 500 in 2022, with some like Meta Platforms down 65% this year. Investors are worried about a potential slowdown in the cloud and digital advertising industries, which these five companies dominate.GOOG Total Return Level data by YCharts