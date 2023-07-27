Historic Tentative Agreement Reached; UPS To Reward And Protect Workers

(RTTNews) - The Teamsters union has achieved a groundbreaking tentative agreement for workers at UPS, benefiting over 340,000 UPS Teamsters across the United States. The five-year contract, endorsed unanimously by the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee, includes significant wage increases, the creation of more full-time jobs, and numerous workplace protections and enhancements.

Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien expressed pride in the hard-fought victory, emphasizing the sacrifices made by UPS Teamsters during the pandemic and their pivotal role in supporting the nation.

O'Brien stated, "We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers."

The agreement resulted in substantial monetary gains for workers, with a total of $30 billion committed by UPS as part of the negotiations. Among the highlights are historic wage increases, with existing full- and part-time UPS Teamsters receiving an additional $2.75 per hour in 2023 and a total wage increase of $7.50 per hour over the duration of the contract.

The contract addresses the issue of part-time workers' wages, raising them to a minimum of $21 per hour immediately, and part-time seniority employees, earning more through a market rate adjustment, will still receive all new general wage increases. Part-time workers will receive double the amount obtained in the previous UPS Teamsters contract, with an average total wage increase of 48 percent over the next five years.

Additionally, UPS Teamsters working part-time will receive longevity wage increases of up to $1.50 per hour, compounding their earnings. New part-time hires at UPS will start at $21 per hour and progress to $23 per hour.

Beyond wage enhancements, the agreement also addresses safety and health concerns, with UPS committing to equip in-cab air conditioning in all larger delivery vehicles and package cars purchased after January 1, 2024. Furthermore, all UPS Teamsters will receive Martin Luther King Day as a full holiday for the first time.

Importantly, the agreement eliminates forced overtime on Teamster drivers' off days, ensuring drivers can keep one of the two workweek schedules and cannot be compelled into overtime on scheduled off-days.

The contract creates 7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS, and fulfills 22,500 open positions, providing more opportunities for part-time workers to transition to full-time roles.

Throughout the negotiations, more than 60 changes and improvements were made to the National Master Agreement, and the rank-and-file did not have to make any concessions.

Following the agreement, representatives from UPS Teamster locals will convene on July 31 to review and recommend the tentative agreement. UPS rank-and-file members will receive a comprehensive list of contract improvements, and member voting on the offer will take place from August 3 to August 22.

The UPS Teamsters National Master Agreement stands as the largest private-sector collective bargaining agreement in North America, solidifying its significance in the labor movement.