History in the Making: 1 Remarkable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last November, OpenAI launched ChatGPT. Within two months, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform reached 100 million monthly users, making it the fastest-growing application in history at the time. That steep adoption curve hints at the profound impact generative AI could have on the world. By democratizing automation with a natural language interface, generative AI promises to improve business productivity in ways that are unlike any other technology in history.It's estimated that the total economic impact of this new technology could exceed $4 trillion in a few short years, according to research from Morgan Stanley. Analysts from the investment bank say generative AI will create a $30 billion revenue opportunity just in cybersecurity. If it does, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of four companies best positioned to benefit.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel