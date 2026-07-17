NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.07.2026 09:25:00
History Might Be Telling Us Why Nvidia Stock Is So Cheap. Should Investors Listen?
The current state of Nvidia's stock (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes little sense on the surface. Despite reporting 85% yearly revenue growth in its latest quarter, the stock sells for just 32 times earnings, the same as the S&P 500's average P/E ratio.Some of that may have to do with the gains of nearly 1,700% since the fall of 2022, or the implied growth limitations of its $5.1 trillion market cap when considering the law of large numbers. However, another possible explanation is the unprecedented spending on AI and the historical tendency for such spending sprees to end in disaster.Admittedly, investors do not know whether the ghosts of events past are hampering the present growth of the chip stock. Still, even if it is true, should investors care? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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