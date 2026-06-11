Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 11:06:00
History Offers a $974 Billion Warning Ahead of the Game-Changing SpaceX IPO
Tomorrow promises to be a historic day for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Nasdaq-100 have been wildly vacillating ahead of the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) on June 12.Elon Musk's space and artificial intelligence conglomerate is selling roughly 555.6 million shares at $135 each, raising a record-shattering $75 billion and valuing the company at approximately $1.77 trillion. SpaceX should slot in as the eighth-largest publicly traded company, ahead of Meta Platforms and Musk's other trillion-dollar company, Tesla.While buzz ahead of this debut is off the charts, history offers an unmistakable warning that could cost retail investors dearly if ignored.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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