History Says: Buying This 1 Growth ETF Today Could Set You Up for Life

If you're talking about an investment that can set you up for life, that probably means you'll be holding on to it for 20 to 30 years or even longer. Holding that long gives you a huge advantage. You can take greater risks in the pursuit of greater returns because you have more than enough time to ride out the highs and lows that will inevitably occur along the way.

If you are looking at exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I wouldn't necessarily choose a tech or artificial intelligence (AI) ETF at this point. Not because of their strong three-to-four-year run or because they might be overvalued, but because they're just a little too narrowly focused on one area of the market to make for a great choice right now.

Instead, I'm looking at the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). It doesn't target tech specifically (although that's largely where it's invested at the moment). But it evolves to identify growth opportunities wherever they're occurring. That flexibility makes it more of an ideal long-term holding.

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