02.10.2026 10:46:00

History Says: Buying This 1 Growth ETF Today Could Set You Up for Life

If you're talking about an investment that can set you up for life, that probably means you'll be holding on to it for 20 to 30 years or even longer. Holding that long gives you a huge advantage. You can take greater risks in the pursuit of greater returns because you have more than enough time to ride out the highs and lows that will inevitably occur along the way.

If you are looking at exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I wouldn't necessarily choose a tech or artificial intelligence (AI) ETF at this point. Not because of their strong three-to-four-year run or because they might be overvalued, but because they're just a little too narrowly focused on one area of the market to make for a great choice right now.

Instead, I'm looking at the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). It doesn't target tech specifically (although that's largely where it's invested at the moment). But it evolves to identify growth opportunities wherever they're occurring. That flexibility makes it more of an ideal long-term holding.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:12 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
21:29 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:52 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
20:17 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen