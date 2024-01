History Says 2024 Will Be Great for the Nasdaq. Here's 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist.

It's safe to say that artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the biggest investment themes of 2023. Technology stocks ripped to all-time highs with the Nasdaq Composite increasing 43% on the year.Some of the most prominent winners were the "Magnificent Seven" -- a moniker that includes megacap tech companies Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta Platforms. Microsoft was the first in big tech to show its hand following a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT.This undoubtedly sparked market-moving responses from competition, including Amazon. After the stock surged 80% in 2023, investors might be wondering if now is a good time to book some profits. Not so fast! Despite the Nasdaq 's superb performance last year, there is evidence that 2024 could bring even further gains.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel