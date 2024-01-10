|
10.01.2024 14:30:00
History Says 2024 Will Be Great for the Nasdaq. Here's 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist.
It's safe to say that artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the biggest investment themes of 2023. Technology stocks ripped to all-time highs with the Nasdaq Composite increasing 43% on the year.Some of the most prominent winners were the "Magnificent Seven" -- a moniker that includes megacap tech companies Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta Platforms. Microsoft was the first in big tech to show its hand following a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT.This undoubtedly sparked market-moving responses from competition, including Amazon. After the stock surged 80% in 2023, investors might be wondering if now is a good time to book some profits. Not so fast! Despite the Nasdaq's superb performance last year, there is evidence that 2024 could bring even further gains.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,10
|-18,42%
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,68
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.