History Says a $1,000 Investment in Broadcom Will Be Worth This Much by 2028

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) may be one of the most underrated stocks in the stock market. If you asked an average investor to rank the 10 largest companies in the world by market cap, it would probably get left out or missed most often. Investors don't realize how big Broadcom already is (it's a $1.7 trillion business), but after the massive growth it's expected to undergo, it could be worth far more.

Broadcom is tapping into a major share of the AI computing market with its custom AI chips, and this sector could be a major driver of growth, pushing Broadcom's stock to new heights over the next few years.

But what will a $1,000 investment be worth by 2028? Let's crunch the numbers, as it could be one of the best investments to make right now.

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