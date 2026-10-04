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04.10.2026 14:45:01
History Says a 10%+ Stock Market Correction Is Inevitable Eventually. Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy to Prepare for the Next One.
Since 1945, the U.S. stock market has endured 37 corrections (declines of 10% or more), according to data from MUFG. These 10% declines have historically occurred about every 2.2 years. The last correction happened in April 2025 (Liberation Day), when the market tumbled about 20% from its peak.
While that timing doesn't mean that we're overdue for a downdraft, another correction is inevitable. There's certainly reason to believe it could happen sooner rather than later, as the S&P 500 is at one of its most overvalued levels on record.
Instead of trying to predict when the next correction will occur, I'm preparing my portfolio for that inevitability by investing in high-quality dividend stocks built to deliver durability during downturns. Here are three top dividend stocks I'd buy with correction protection in mind.
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