History Says a Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Rally

The S&P 500 is up by 16% year to date amid cooling inflation and stronger-than-expected economic growth. That leaves the broad-based index just 8% from a record high, which is the definitive threshold for a new bull market.Whether the index hits that mark next week, next month, or next year, history makes one thing clear: The next U.S. bull market is coming. The S&P 500 has never failed to recoup its losses in the past, and every U.S. bear market has eventually been followed by a bull market. Investors have no reason to expect a different outcome this time.The S&P 500 returned an average of 184% during the last 10 bull markets, and many stocks will soar during the next one. Investors should be able to catch a piece of that momentum by buying Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel