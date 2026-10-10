Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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10.10.2026 20:15:01
History Says Abbott Stock Could More Than Double by 2036. Here’s Why I Just Added It to My Portfolio.
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) currently trades for less than $100 a share. A conservative base-case model suggests the healthcare stock could be worth around $210 per share a decade from now. The best part is that doubling doesn't require anything close to optimistic assumptions; it's grounded in Abbott's recent history.
This high upside potential from a low-risk, high-quality dividend stock is why I just added Abbott to my portfolio this week.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
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