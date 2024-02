History Says Alphabet Stock Will Skyrocket Thanks to This Trend

Looking at how companies perform through different economic cycles can lead to valuable insights. This is especially critical if a company is exposed to a cyclical industry.Advertising can be considered cyclical, as it rises and falls with economic sentiment. This affects advertising-heavy companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and it also clues us into what we can expect from Alphabet in the future.Alphabet is highly exposed to advertising, as 76% of revenue comes from this source. This isn't all bad, as advertising has been a great business for decades. Still, advertising budgets are the first thing that gets cut by a business when it sees troubling times ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel