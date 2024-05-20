|
20.05.2024 16:30:51
History Says an Nvidia Stock-Split Announcement Might Be Coming on May 22
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has risen to become a nearly $1,000 stock again, which is usually a threshold where investors start to expect a stock split. While there's no hard and fast rule about when to expect a split (some companies never do), history tells us that Nvidia could be considering one now.Additionally, May 22 may be the day that one is announced, which is right around the corner. The last time Nvidia announced a stock split, the stock went wild and rose significantly. So, should you buy ahead of this potential announcement?The last time Nvidia enacted a stock split was on July 20, 2021. That four-for-one split broke each Nvidia share into four separate pieces, thus increasing the share count fourfold and cutting the stock price to 25% of its original value. Without this split, Nvidia's stock would be around $3,600 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
