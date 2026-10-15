The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.10.2026 12:50:00

History Says Berkshire Hathaway Stock Holds Up When the Market Falls: It Beat the S&P 500 in 11 of 13 Down Years

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) hasn't given investors much to get excited about this year. While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has gained about 14% in 2026, shares of Warren Buffett's former company are up only 3%.

But there's an interesting argument for owning Berkshire Hathaway that has nothing to do with how the stock is performing today. In fact, it becomes particularly compelling when the rest of the stock market is struggling.

Consider this: Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the 13 years when the benchmark index posted a negative annual return.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

mehr Nachrichten