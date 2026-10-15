The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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15.10.2026 12:50:00
History Says Berkshire Hathaway Stock Holds Up When the Market Falls: It Beat the S&P 500 in 11 of 13 Down Years
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) hasn't given investors much to get excited about this year. While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has gained about 14% in 2026, shares of Warren Buffett's former company are up only 3%.
But there's an interesting argument for owning Berkshire Hathaway that has nothing to do with how the stock is performing today. In fact, it becomes particularly compelling when the rest of the stock market is struggling.
Consider this: Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the 13 years when the benchmark index posted a negative annual return.
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