History Says Buying Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is a Smart Move. Is That the Case Right Now?

Few investors need an introduction to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Warren Buffett, its leader, is one of the most recognized figures in finance, renowned around the globe.There's a good reason for this fame: Berkshire Hathaway stock has been one of the best-performing investments in history, compounding value at market-beating rates for decades.After a history-breaking run, it is fair to ask: Is Berkshire Hathaway stock still a buy today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel