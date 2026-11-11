History Says Dividend ETFs Can Protect Your Portfolio if a Stock Market Slump Is Coming

The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is trading near all-time highs despite a long list of economic and geopolitical risks. It isn't unreasonable to think that a market slump could be on the way. In fact, as of this writing, tech stocks are in a funk. If that has you worried, dividend ETFs outperformed during the last bear market. But the real benefit of owning dividend ETFs in a downturn is probably emotional. Here's why.

Although history is all we have to go on, historical performance doesn't predict future results. Still, during the 2022 bear market, the S&P 500 index fell 25%. During that swoon, dividend growth-focused Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) dropped just shy of 20%. Yield-focused Vanguard High Yield Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:VYM) and Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) both fell around 18%.

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