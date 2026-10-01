History Says Johnson & Johnson Beats Medtronic. Here's Why I'd Still Consider MDT for the Next Decade.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) stock has absolutely crushed Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) over the last decade. The iconic healthcare giant has generated a nearly 200% total return over the last 10 years (11.6% annualized), compared with roughly 35% for the healthcare technology company (3.1% annualized).

However, while Johnson & Johnson's stock was the clear winner over the past decade, I think Medtronic could be the better investment over the next 10 years. Here's why.

Image source: Getty Images.

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