NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.11.2026 17:15:00
History Says Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Nvidia Stock
2026 hasn't been the best year for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While it's up 13% versus 11% from the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nvidia investors don't expect market-beating performance; they expect market-crushing performance. When you look at Nvidia's results, it's easy to see it should be doing better, as it grew revenue at 106% in the second quarter (Q2).
Over the long term, company growth and stock performance tend to be highly correlated, so what's up with the disconnect? I believe it's just the market lagging behind, and history tells us that right now is an incredible buying opportunity.
The best way to value Nvidia from a current and historical perspective is to utilize the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This metric uses analysts' estimates for the full fiscal year to price the stock, so it bakes in some growth. At the start of a fiscal year, these measures tend to look pretty cheap, as there is a full year's worth of growth ahead. When you get halfway through the fiscal year (Q3 results aren't available yet), this starts to become a more conservative estimate, as only six months of growth are projected. So, sometimes stocks start to look a tad expensive toward the end of the year.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|183,42
|-2,74%
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