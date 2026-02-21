Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
21.02.2026 23:19:00
History Says Now Is the Time to Buy These 2 Brilliant Stocks
The market seldom provides great buying opportunities for some of the best companies on the planet. However, with the latest round of tech sell-offs, that's exactly where we find ourselves. Two of the most dominant stocks in the market over the past few years are on sale at historically cheap levels, and if you swoop in to buy shares now, you'll be set to make a massive return.Two stocks that I'm eyeing are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Each of these stocks has reached relatively affordable levels, and now is the time to load up on shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!