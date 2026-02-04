NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.02.2026 19:23:00
History Says Now Is the Time to Load Up on Microsoft Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has now reached levels that it has rarely been to in recent years. The 10% sell-off following its earnings was harsh, and now the stock is about 20% off its all-time high. While some may view this as a warning sign for things to come, I think this could be a buying opportunity.History tells us that right now could be an excellent time to load up on Microsoft stock. I have personally done just that, purchasing Microsoft shares following its sell-off because I think it is one of the best buying opportunities for Microsoft stock that investors have seen in years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
