Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.06.2026 06:30:00

History Says SpaceX Stock Will Do This in Its First Year of Trading

We're just days away from the SpaceX IPO. The company is reportedly targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation, which would make it one of the largest public debuts in history. If its valuation target is reached, the company aims to raise as much as $75 billion in capital. That's enough to fund truly groundbreaking growth initiatives, everything from orbital data centers to a human base on the moon. There are plenty of reasons to believe SpaceX will reach its intended valuation. "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," SpaceX claims in a recent regulatory filing. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion." There are also reasons to believe shares could struggle out of the gate. "We think the company has been significantly overvalued and investors will have opportunities ​to buy the stock at more attractive levels after the IPO," an analyst from Morningstar recently warned. "[L]ong-term investors eager ​to participate ⁠in SpaceX's future endeavors and potential success will have opportunities to do so with a greater margin of safety than the initial offering is likely to ⁠provide." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
05.06.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.06.26 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.05.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
28.04.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 355,50 0,47% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:45 Komplettverkauf bei Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien hält der Gates Foundation Trust im 1. Quartal 2026
08.06.26 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich ohne klare Richtung -- Börsen in Fernost weitestgehend erholt - Nikkei und KOSPI ziehen an
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden ohne klare Richtung erwartet. Anleger in Asien greifen am Dienstag fast allerorts beherzt zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen