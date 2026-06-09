Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 06:30:00
History Says SpaceX Stock Will Do This in Its First Year of Trading
We're just days away from the SpaceX IPO. The company is reportedly targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation, which would make it one of the largest public debuts in history. If its valuation target is reached, the company aims to raise as much as $75 billion in capital. That's enough to fund truly groundbreaking growth initiatives, everything from orbital data centers to a human base on the moon. There are plenty of reasons to believe SpaceX will reach its intended valuation. "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," SpaceX claims in a recent regulatory filing. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion." There are also reasons to believe shares could struggle out of the gate. "We think the company has been significantly overvalued and investors will have opportunities to buy the stock at more attractive levels after the IPO," an analyst from Morningstar recently warned. "[L]ong-term investors eager to participate in SpaceX's future endeavors and potential success will have opportunities to do so with a greater margin of safety than the initial offering is likely to provide." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|355,50
|0,47%