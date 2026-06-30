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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.06.2026 11:15:00
History Says SpaceX Stock Will Do This in the Months After Its IPO
The biggest initial public offering (IPO) is now history. The blockbuster public debut of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) earlier this month more than doubled the previous record, raising $85.7 billion. The stock has already been on quite a ride. Where does it go from here? Here's what history suggests the next year will look like.Let's start by looking closely at the biggest IPOs in history before SpaceX. The data is somewhat mixed, but the first year is rocky for three of the five. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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