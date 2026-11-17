RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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17.11.2026 21:22:02
History Says Stocks Tend to Rise After a Midterm Election: 3 Stocks That Should Serve Investors Well Over the Next Year and Beyond
Investors are in a stronger position now that the 2026 midterm elections are finished. Over the history of the market, it has risen in the year after every midterm election since 1946.
That makes this an opportune time to put money to work. However, as investors generally have focused on artificial intelligence, many strong consumer stocks have been overlooked. Thus, rather than considering trendy investments, it could be profitable for investors to turn their attention to these three consumer discretionary stocks.
Consumers have increasingly been concerned about affordability in recent years, but one wouldn't know it from the recent prosperity of the cruise industry in general, and specifically the largest cruise line by market cap, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).
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