History Says Tariffs Won't Save EV Stocks

Tariffs have been used as a tool to save U.S. industries before, and it doesn't often work out well for investors. In this video, Travis Hoium gives background on how solar and wind tariffs didn't help companies make money and how the same will likely play out in electric vehicles (EVs).*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 26, 2024. The video was published on May 28, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel