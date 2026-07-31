NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.07.2026 04:00:00
History Says That Nvidia Is an Unbelievable Bargain Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be one of the biggest bargains in the market right now. This may be odd to learn, as it's one of the world's largest companies (it fluctuates between the largest and second-largest, trading places with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on a daily basis), but I think it's the case. History shows that Nvidia's stock is historically undervalued, and that once the fears of AI spending blow over, as they always have, the stock could have a monster rally to end the year.That makes now the perfect time to load up on shares, as this deal may not last for much longer.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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