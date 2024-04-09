|
09.04.2024 10:55:00
History Says the Dow Jones Could Soar: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During the Bull Market
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has advanced 33% since entering a bull market in October 2022. But over the past five decades, the index returned an average of 172% during bull markets, and it realized those gains over roughly 60 months. That implies considerable upside in the next few years.Of course, there is no guarantee the current bull market will follow the historical pattern, but the Dow Jones should still generate decent returns given that it tracks 30 blue chip (that is, high-quality) companies. Investors can position themselves to benefit from that upward momentum by purchasing shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today.Microsoft makes money in a variety of ways, but software and cloud services are the core growth engines, and the company enjoys a strong presence in both areas. Microsoft 365 is the most popular enterprise application suite in any category, according to Okta, reflecting a strong presence in office productivity, communications, and cybersecurity software. Microsoft is also the market leader in enterprise resource planning software.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
