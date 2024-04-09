09.04.2024 10:55:00

History Says the Dow Jones Could Soar: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During the Bull Market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has advanced 33% since entering a bull market in October 2022. But over the past five decades, the index returned an average of 172% during bull markets, and it realized those gains over roughly 60 months. That implies considerable upside in the next few years.Of course, there is no guarantee the current bull market will follow the historical pattern, but the Dow Jones should still generate decent returns given that it tracks 30 blue chip (that is, high-quality) companies. Investors can position themselves to benefit from that upward momentum by purchasing shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today.Microsoft makes money in a variety of ways, but software and cloud services are the core growth engines, and the company enjoys a strong presence in both areas. Microsoft 365 is the most popular enterprise application suite in any category, according to Okta, reflecting a strong presence in office productivity, communications, and cybersecurity software. Microsoft is also the market leader in enterprise resource planning software.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 483,00 0,61% Ai Holdings Corp
Dow Inc 54,51 -1,25% Dow Inc
NOW Inc When Issued 13,80 39,39% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen