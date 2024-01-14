|
14.01.2024 15:10:00
History Says the Market Could Soar in 2024: Two Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
If you are ready to buy stocks in 2024, history is on your side. Based on data going back to 1957, the S&P 500 has always enjoyed a consecutive positive year after recovering from a bear market, as it did in 2023. And while past performance doesn't necessarily guarantee future results, there are plenty of reasons why this trend could continue, as the Federal Reserve has hinted on cutting rates and ease monetary policy in 2024. Meanwhile, many dividend stocks are still trading at a sharp discount, making their current yields unusually attractive. Let's explore why shares in two of them, Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Income Realty (NYSE: O), are good enough to buy and hold forever. The tobacco industry has long been a favorite of defensive investors because its products tend to stay in demand, no matter what is going on in the wider economy. These companies are also highly profitable and have a culture of returning most of this value to investors in the form of consistently increasing dividend payouts and share buybacks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,05
|-0,55%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,21
|-25,00%