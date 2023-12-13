|
13.12.2023 11:49:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Jump 21% in 2024, and Here's the Growth Stock to Buy Now
When the Nasdaq-100 technology index plunged 33% (and into bear territory) in 2022, historical data pointed to a strong recovery in 2023. See, since the inception of the index 37 years ago, it has only fallen in consecutive years on one occasion: during the dot-com crash between 2000 and 2002.True to form, the Nasdaq-100 has bounced back with a whopping 47% gain this year. But investors will be pleased to know that bodes very well for 2024. In fact, rebound years like 2023 have always been followed by another positive year.There have been four such occurrences since 1986, and they delivered an average gain of 21.5%. That's the return investors could enjoy if history repeats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!