History Says the Nasdaq Could Jump 51% in 2023, and Here's the Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The performance of the technology sector is often measured by the Nasdaq -100 stock market index, which is home to 100 of the largest tech companies listed in the U.S. It was established in 1985, and since then, it has delivered a positive annual return 78% of the time, which makes a losing year relatively rare. 2022 was one of those outliers, with the Nasdaq -100 plunging by 33%.It's not all bad news, though. That's because the index almost never falls two years in a row. In fact, it has only happened one time: during the dot-com tech bust from 2000 to 2002.That bodes well for 2023, but just how well? The Nasdaq-100 delivers an average return of 51% in the first positive year following a loss, with a minimum gain of 37% across the four instances in 1991, 2003, 2009, and 2019. Continue reading