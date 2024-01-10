|
10.01.2024 12:20:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Keep Soaring in 2024: 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Proves Doubters Wrong
Technology stocks soared impressively in 2023 as they found favor with investors once again thanks to promising economic indicators like falling inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate hikes, and the impressive growth reported by several tech companies thanks to new tech trends such as artificial intelligence (AI).These factors go some way to explaining why the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index rose nearly 54% last year. Historical trends show that the year in which the Nasdaq-100 delivered 40%-plus gains is nearly always followed by another solid growth year (1999 was an exception as it preceded the dot-com bubble).Brokerage firm Capex.com estimates that the Nasdaq-100 will deliver a gain of 24% in 2024. That seems like good news for a group of seven megacap tech companies known as the "Magnificent Seven," which played an important role in the Nasdaq's surge last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|3,30
|0,00%
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,68
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.