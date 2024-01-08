|
08.01.2024 11:19:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Rocket Higher in 2024: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 33% in 2022 as recession fears rattled Wall Street, notching its worst annual performance since the Great Recession. The index has suffered a double-digit decline in a calendar year only nine times since its inception in 1971.Historically, those drawdowns have come with a silver lining. The Nasdaq usually rebounds strongly during the 24 months following an annual decline. Specifically, following a one-year decline of at least 10%, the Nasdaq has returned a median of 52% over the next two years.To add context, the index has advanced about 39% since the beginning of 2023. If the rise sticks to the median, the upside would be about 13% through the rest of 2024. Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns. When the Nasdaq nosedived in 2022, the trigger was a global pandemic for which there was no historical precedent. So the index may not perform as expected this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!