History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq Composite is up 30% over the last 12 months, kicking off a strong bull market. This market enthusiasm has significance for new investors, because the average duration of a bull market historically is 4.9 years, according to investment firm Stifel -- about three times longer than bear markets.Much of the growth in the Nasdaq Composite in this bull market is related to enthusiasm for all things connected to artificial intelligence (AI). The potential of this evolving technology has investors and market traders excited. Investors who focus on buying reasonably priced AI growth stocks now could have several years of handsome gains to look forward to. Here are two quality AI growth stocks to buy today.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is using AI technology it's developing to generate significant improvements across its business, including improving search results for users on multiple platforms it operates and boosting ad performance for advertisers.