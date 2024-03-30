|
30.03.2024 10:35:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Bull Market
The Nasdaq Composite recently set a new record high for the first time in more than two years. As a result, the growth-focused index is officially back in bull market territory, and that has historically boded well for stocks. Indeed, the Nasdaq returned an average of 215% during the eight bull markets that have taken place since 1990.Investors hoping to capitalize on that upward momentum should be putting money into the stock market today. Here's why two Nasdaq stocks, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), are worthwhile long-term investments.Datadog sells observability and security software. Its platform integrates 19 products, including infrastructure and application monitoring, user and developer experience monitoring, and log management solutions. Those tools help businesses prevent performance problems and protect their IT environments. The Datadog platform also features artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that accelerate incident remediation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
