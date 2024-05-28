|
28.05.2024 11:12:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now for the Bull Market
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) entered a new bull market in December 2022, roughly 17 months ago, and it has since advanced 68%. But history says more gains lie in store for the technology-heavy index. The Nasdaq returned an average of 215% during bull markets since 1990, and it achieved those gains over an average of 40 months.In other words, if the current bull market aligns precisely with the historical average, the index will advance another 147% during the next two years. To be fair, that implies a somewhat unrealistic return of 57% annually. But patient investors still have reason to believe the Nasdaq is headed higher.The index increased at 16.1% annually over the last decade, crushing the S&P 500's annual return of 12.9%, and similar results are possible in the coming years. To capitalize on that upward momentum, investors should consider buying small positions in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
