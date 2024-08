History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

The major stock indexes continued to new highs this year, led by the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite, which is up 22.5% over the last 12 months. While Wall Street continues to worry about the health of the consumer amid rising interest rates, history suggests that now is still a great time to be investing in stocks.Over the last 92 years, there have been an equal number of bull and bear markets. But the average bull market has lasted almost five years on average, according to Stifel, compared to 1.5 years for the average bear market. This means investors could be looking at another three years of positive returns before the next major hiccup in the stock market.Who better to look to for relatively safe stocks that can grow your savings than billionaire Warren Buffett? From 1965 through 2023, his investing skills delivered a massive 4,384,748% return for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool