|
05.04.2024 10:20:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar Another 14% in 2024: 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before That Happens
The Nasdaq-100 index rose nearly 54% in 2023. Even better, it started the first quarter of 2024 with additional gains of more than 8% so far. The index currently sits at 18,226, and history suggests that it will end at a higher level by the end of the year. According to data collected by brokerage firm Capex.com, the Nasdaq-100 has clocked average gains of 24.1% in the year following one in which it recorded gains of more than 40%. The only exception to this is the year 2000 when stocks fell over multiple years during the dot-com bubble.Assuming history does repeat in 2024, the Nasdaq-100 could end the year at a level of 20,880 (which is 24.1% higher than last year's close). Based on the index's current reading, the Nasdaq-100 could jump another 14.6% this year if it follows the average.That level of growth is why now could be a good time for investors to buy shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), two Nasdaq stocks that have been in fine form on the market this year. Let me explain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!