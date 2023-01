History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought if It Does

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 technology index plunged into bear territory during 2022, ending the year with a decline of 33%. Wounded tech investors might be pleased to learn that 2023 could be a booming year for the index if history is any guide. That's because, since its inception in 1985, the Nasdaq -100 has only fallen two years in a row on one occasion -- the period between 2000 and 2002, otherwise known as the dot-com tech bust. Historically, in the first positive year following a loss, the Nasdaq-100 returned between 37% and 64%, or an average of 51% across the four instances in 1991, 2003, 2009, and 2019. To be clear, investors will have to grapple with a few hurdles in 2023 before they see long-lasting gains, like elevated inflation and rising interest rates. But some of those challenges have begun to resolve, and the Nasdaq-100 is already up 4.9% in January, suggesting a great start.If the tech index does have a blockbuster year as history suggests, here are five stocks that stand to benefit from the recovery. Continue reading