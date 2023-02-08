|
08.02.2023 11:42:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.1% last year in response to soaring inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Since its inception in 1971, the tech-heavy index has only fallen more sharply three times: It declined 35.1% amid the gasoline shortages of 1974, it declined 39.3% amid the dot-com bubble fiasco of 2000, and it declined 40.5% amid the global financial crisis of 2008.In two of those three cases, the Nasdaq Composite rebounded sharply during the next year. In fact, the index produced an average return of 17.5% in 1975, 2001, and 2009. Also noteworthy, the index has only fallen in two or more consecutive years twice in history. That sends a very clear message: The Nasdaq has a very good chance of rebounding sharply in 2023.Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, so investors should never bank on a rebound in any given year. But the Nasdaq has eventually recovered from every past downturn, and there is no reason to believe the current bear market will end any differently. That means long-term investors should treat the current situation as a buying opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|55,56
|-0,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.