History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2024 -- 5 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought if It Does

The Nasdaq -100 technology index plunged into bear territory in 2022, ending the year with a 33% loss. However, historical data going back to its inception in 1986 suggests consecutive losing years are very rare, with just one occurrence during the dot-com tech bust from 2000 to 2002. In fact, down years are usually followed immediately by monster gains.True to form, the Nasdaq -100 bounced back in 2023 and is currently sitting on a whopping 46% return. Investors might be pleased to know that also bodes very well for 2024.According to historical data, bounce-back years are always followed by another positive year for the Nasdaq -100. There have been four such occurrences dating back to 1986, with an average gain of 21.5%.