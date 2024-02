History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2024. Here Is 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Looks Primed to Thrive.

Following a brutal market sell-off in 2022, excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) helped fuel the Nasdaq Composite's 43% rise last year. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla -- contributed to much of the market gains.Microsoft and Alphabet kicked off the AI revolution following splashy investments in start-ups including ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Anthropic.Amazon did not appear to be moving at the same pace as its big-tech counterparts when it came to AI. However, over the past year, the company has quietly made inroads in the space, and investors are beginning to understand the company's potential as an AI leader.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel