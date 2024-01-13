|
13.01.2024 16:45:00
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2024: Here's What I Would Buy Before Then
Last year was great for the Nasdaq Composite, surging 43% to lead all major indexes. This was a notable turnaround after the index lost a third of its value in 2022 amid rising inflation and recession fears.One thing about history is that it often repeats itself, including in the stock market. If that continues to be the case, investors should be encouraged heading into 2024. The last few times the Nasdaq Composite finished a year in the negative (2002, 2008, 2011, and 2018), it bounced back with at least two straight positive years.Data source: Nasdaq Composite historical data. Percentages rounded to the nearest tenth percent.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,72
|0,51%