13.01.2024 16:45:00

History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2024: Here's What I Would Buy Before Then

Last year was great for the Nasdaq Composite, surging 43% to lead all major indexes. This was a notable turnaround after the index lost a third of its value in 2022 amid rising inflation and recession fears.One thing about history is that it often repeats itself, including in the stock market. If that continues to be the case, investors should be encouraged heading into 2024. The last few times the Nasdaq Composite finished a year in the negative (2002, 2008, 2011, and 2018), it bounced back with at least two straight positive years.Data source: Nasdaq Composite historical data. Percentages rounded to the nearest tenth percent.

ATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenstart stärker erwartet. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

