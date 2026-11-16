Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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16.11.2026 12:54:02
History Says the Nasdaq Gained an Average of 17% in the 6 Months After a Correction. Here’s the Simplest Way to Invest.
The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) officially entered correction territory on Nov. 5, when it dropped more than 5% just that day. This move marked an 11% fall from the previous all-time high on Oct. 6. In focus is the uncertainty surrounding what changes a Democrat-led U.S. Congress will make to the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.
As of the morning of Nov. 12, the Nasdaq has recovered somewhat. It's up 5% in the past week.
Investors might initially react with a sense of panic. They might think it's a good idea to wait on the sidelines until the situation stabilizes. If you choose to adopt this line of thinking, it seems the cautious approach is to be patient and sit in cash.
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