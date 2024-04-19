Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 09:34:00

History Says the Nasdaq Will Continue to Soar in 2024: My Top 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Surge Continues

After enduring one of its worst performances since 2008, the Nasdaq Composite has turned things around, gaining 50% since the beginning of last year. After such a sharp move higher, some investors wonder if much upside remains.Yet a review of the data suggests the current market rally still has room to run. Since the storied index began trading back in 1972, every year after a market recovery begins, the tech-heavy index has risen 19%, on average. The ongoing battle with inflation is a wild card that could still throw a wrench in the works. That said, history suggests that 2024 should be a profitable year for investors.It's generally agreed that recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have helped fuel the market's ascent and will likely drive additional gains in 2024. While estimates vary, generative AI is expected to add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy in the coming years, according to data compiled by McKinsey Global Institute. Companies at the cutting edge of AI will enjoy a veritable windfall.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Nasdaq Inc 56,03 -0,62% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen